Saskatoon man hospitalized after stabbing

A 20-year-old Saskatoon man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a confrontation on Wednesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 1400 block of Idylwyld Drive North where they found the victim suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Police are investigating the incident and believe the suspect and victim knew each other.