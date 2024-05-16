SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man hospitalized after stabbing

    Saskatoon police
    A 20-year-old Saskatoon man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a confrontation on Wednesday night.

    At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 1400 block of Idylwyld Drive North where they found the victim suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

    Police are investigating the incident and believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

