SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

    A Saskatoon man has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

    At around 2:40 p.m., police responded to a report of an injured man lying in the northbound lanes of Preston Avenue South, just north of Circle Drive, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Police said the man had suffered multiple injuries was taken to hospital.

    The status of his injuries is unknown.

    The Saskatoon police collision analyst unit is investigating the incident.

