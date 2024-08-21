Saskatoon man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

A Saskatoon man has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m., police responded to a report of an injured man lying in the northbound lanes of Preston Avenue South, just north of Circle Drive, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Police said the man had suffered multiple injuries was taken to hospital.

The status of his injuries is unknown.

The Saskatoon police collision analyst unit is investigating the incident.