SASKATOON -- A 31-year-old Saskatoon man faces three charges in relation to a child pornography investigation.

Ryan Avery Nicholson is charged with possession of child pornography, transmitting child pornography and breach of probation, according to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Nicholson was arrested on Jan. 10 on outstanding child pornography and breach of probation warrants in relation to two Regina ICE investigations.

In January 2019, while on probation, police say Nicholson was found in possession of a device that contained child pornography.

April 2019, an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on a popular social media application identified a Moose Jaw location where the offence occurred and that Nicholson was responsible, police say. Additionally, according to police, investigators found Nicholson had moved from his approved residence without advising of his new residence.

Nicholson is also charged with a new breach of probation related to his current arrest for being in possession of a cellular device that accessed the internet. This device will be subject to further forensic analysis.

Nicholson is scheduled to make his next appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 20.