SASKATOON -- A 45-year-old Saskatoon man is facing numerous charges relating to sexual assault, child pornography and luring.

Jason Troy Hann appeared in court Thursday and is due back next week for a bail hearing.

Earlier this month, police became aware of two girls, ages 15 and 16, that were being sexually exploited, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

Hann is believed to have had lured the victims through communications on an online app, sending them pornographic images. Police believe he sexually assaulted both victims.

He was arrested Feb. 13 at a home in the 300 block of Meighen Crescent. Investigators conducted a search warrant there and seized electronic devices for further investigation.

Further charges are pending as the investigation continues.