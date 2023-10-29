SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon major crimes investigating suspicious death in Sutherland

    Saskatoon police found a dead female in this Sutherland home on Friday morning. Police have not yet said whether they consider the death a homicide, or the age of the deceased. (Chad Hills / CTV News) Saskatoon police found a dead female in this Sutherland home on Friday morning. Police have not yet said whether they consider the death a homicide, or the age of the deceased. (Chad Hills / CTV News)

    Saskatoon police have not yet said whether they’re investigating a suspicious death in a Sutherland home on Friday morning as a homicide.

    At around 9 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home on 111th Street with the report of a death, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    When they arrived, police found a dead female in the home.

    Investigators from the major crime and forensic sections were on the scene investigating, but there has been no further information from police since Friday.

