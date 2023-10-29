Saskatoon major crimes investigating suspicious death in Sutherland

Saskatoon police have not yet said whether they’re investigating a suspicious death in a Sutherland home on Friday morning as a homicide.

At around 9 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home on 111th Street with the report of a death, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

When they arrived, police found a dead female in the home.

Investigators from the major crime and forensic sections were on the scene investigating, but there has been no further information from police since Friday.

Saskatoon police found a dead female in this Sutherland home on Friday morning. Police have not yet said whether they consider the death a homicide, or the age of the deceased. (Chad Hills / CTV News)