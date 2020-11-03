SASKATOON -- A 20-year-old man and member of the Indian Posse street gang has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison following a guilty plea for manslaughter, robbery and assault with a weapon from three unrelated crimes.

Craig Don Gladue pleaded guilty to all three charges in September. On Nov. 3, Justice Sanj Anand accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence, calling for a federal sentence of nine years, seven months.

Gladue was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Andrew Merasty on Aug. 18, 2019. Court heard how Gladue and Merasty ran into each other in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on 22nd Street West and Avenue W. Merasty was a known member of the Terror Squad street gang, crown prosecutor Michael Pilon said in court.

At around 10 a.m. that day police were called to the 1800 block of 20th Street West. Officers found Merasty with a gunshot wound, lying on the side of the road. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Two of the charges Gladue faced were stayed — unlawful possession of a .22 calibre firearm and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

Gladue was also charged with robbery from an incident on Sept. 5, 2019. Court heard how Gladue was released on bail, before being arrested again in December when he was charged in the death of Merasty.

While on remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, Gladue assaulted another inmate who also identified as a member of the Terror Squad. Gladue was charged with assault on Feb. 12 after allegedly assaulting an inmate with a broomstick and a home-made shiv.

Defence lawyer Brad Mitchell told the court Gladue has two young sons, a Grade 10 education and grew up surrounded by gangs, drugs and violence.

“This is the culmination of a difficult upbringing,” Mitchell said.