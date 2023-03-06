Saskatoon house fire started in the garage, investigator says

A Saskatoon fire investigator says a blaze that seriously damaged a house on Carlton Drive on Saturday started in the garage.

The cause of the fire could not be determined, but the investigator estimates it led to about $75,000 in damage to the property, according to a city news release.

Crews, including three fire engines, one rescue unit and a battalion chief, were called to the 300 block of Carleton Drive just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, the city said.

“The crew identified heavy flame at the rear of the structure. An exterior fire attack was initiated while other fire crews arrived and set up,” the city said in its initial statement.