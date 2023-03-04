Saskatoon fire crews battle house blaze

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a house fire on Carleton Drive Saturday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said they were called out to the fire around 12:41 p.m. in the 300 block of Carleton Drive.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and a Battalion Chief were sent to battle the blaze, according to an SFD news release.

“The crew identified heavy flame at the rear of the structure. An exterior fire attack was initiated while other fire crews arrived and set up,” the news release said.

Utilities to the home were shut down for safety.

This is an unfolding situation. More details to come…