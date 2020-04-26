SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon hotel owner says a COVID-19 outbreak among his guests forced him to temporarily shut the doors.

The Confederation Inn in Saskatoon saw an outbreak of COVID-19 cases that resulted in a temporary closure so staff could clean and sanitize the hotel.

“We found out after he had been here for a few days that he got sick while he was here,” Confederation Inn owner Brian Sawatzky said.

“He went to the hospital and they tested him and found out he was positive for COVID.”

Sawatzky tells CTV News the man that tested positive is from Northern Saskatchewan and is a regular at the inn.

He added that two friends of the man also tested positive, and an additional two were tested but he hasn’t heard back about the results.

“The SHA (Saskatchewan Health Authority) recommended that we put these people in self isolation, so we put them in their rooms and they stayed in their rooms. The fellow that started all this, he stayed in the hospital,” Sawatzky said.

Sawatzky said those guests have since been moved and his hotel is now completely empty as he and his staff working to disinfect everything before opening up.

“I have to communicate with the SHA and get some advice from them and make sure I have staffing set up.” Sawatzky said.

CTV has reached out to the SHA about this outbreak.

