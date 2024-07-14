Saskatoon home completely destroyed in weekend fire

SASKATOON
    Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of a fiery incident early Sunday morning.

    Crews responded to the 100 block of Avenue V South at around 8:40 a.m.

    Arriving on the scene, firefighters observed smoke coming from a house with plywood covering its windows.

    Crews advanced on the home, using multiple hoses to apply water to the exterior, according to a news release from the City of Saskatoon.

    A chainsaw was used to cut plywood off the doors and windows of the home.

    The fire was eventually brought under control.

    A fire investigator did attend the scene and will work to identify the cause and origin of the fire as well as an estimate on the damages caused.

