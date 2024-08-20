More people are seeing bears in the Prince Albert National Park. Here’s why that’s concerning.
Many of Saskatchewan’s summer destinations are known for providing an opportunity to see wildlife, and one of the most elusive of the animals in the province has been making more of an appearance this year.
Experts say that’s cause for concern.
When visitors check into the campgrounds in Prince Albert National Park, they all get the warning — this is bear country.
“There’s a much higher number of bear conflicts with people this year and so it stands to reason that that's as a result to people behavior,” Digit Guedo, a Parks Canada wildlife ecologist told CTV News.
Guedo assures visitors that black bears are not predatory in nature. Issues are overwhelmingly the result of humans being careless with food sources.
This results in easy meals for bears, which could make them habituated to the food and lead to unwanted encounters.
“Like damaging properties, laying right in front of people's cabins on doormats, likely because they've had food at that site. It puts their safety at risk, but it also puts the people in that area at risk,” Guedo says.
With more than 200,000 annual visitors to the park, officials work hard to prevent people from setting themselves up for a risky encounter with a bear.
“Almost all of our human wildlife conflicts that involve bears, are due to unsecured wildlife attractants or intentional feeding. A reminder that intentional feeding of wildlife is illegal and you could face [a] court appearance and up to $25,000 in fines,” said Scott Nesbitt, acting external relations manager for the park.
Those who monitor bears in this park are not seeing an increase in the number of bears overall, which is also what the provinces Ministry of Environment tells CTV News.
“Black bears have a low reproductive rate and populations change very little year to year. In Saskatchewan, female black bears will not have cubs of their own until they are four or five years old. Saskatchewan black bear populations are currently considered stable,” the ministry said in a statement.
The province tracks the bear population through data collected in the mandatory hunter harvest survey, the ministry says.
Since there are the same number of bears with more sightings, Guedo warns, it’s humans that need to change their behavior to fix the problem.
“If you have a bear that's continually seeking out those rewards, then they will have more instances of interacting with people because they might have a circuit that they do and so you're getting reports of the same bear that's just trying to get that food reward.”
This season, one visitor reported a bear bluff-charging towards them, meaning they made a move towards the individual. According to the wildlife expert, it was protecting an elk it recently killed so it was letting the person know, to stay away.
Guedo hasn’t heard of any reports in recent years of people being attacked by a black bear in the park.
“Seeing a bear, in and of itself, is a great thing. It’s a great sign, as long as people are being respectful to that bear,” adding that getting too close to take that perfect selfie is a very bad idea.
In July, a bear had frequented the busy town site of Waskesiu and had to be tranquilized for relocation. The bear retreated up a tree in a very highly populated area of the town and staff waited for the animal to come down. They placed tires at the base of the tree to ensure it was not injured on the way down.
This sort of procedure is not what park officials want to do because it puts the bears at risk. It’s one of the last resorts. The very last is putting bears down, which is avoided, if at all possible.
BREAKING Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Disney drops argument wrongful-death lawsuit shouldn't go to court because of Disney+ trial
Walt Disney Co. on Monday agreed to have a court decide on a wrongful death lawsuit, brought by a widower in Florida, after earlier arguing the case belonged in arbitration because the man signed up for a trial of streaming service Disney+ in 2019.
SkipTheDishes and Just Eat cut 800 jobs Canada amid restructure
The chief executive of SkipTheDishes says hundreds of Canadian employees are being laid off by the food delivery service and its parent company.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody
A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 2.5%, paving way for another interest rate cut
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, matching economists' forecasts and solidifying expectations for another interest rate cut in September.
Trinidad is redrawing its coat of arms to remove Columbus' three famous ships
Officials in Trinidad and Tobago are redrawing the island’s coat of arms for the first time since its creation in 1962 to remove references to European colonization in a move that many are celebrating.
DEVELOPING 12-minute search shifts resume for 6 from sunken yacht off Sicily, including tech giant Mike Lynch
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people believed trapped in the hull of a superyacht that sank in deep seas off Sicily, including a British tech magnate who was celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with the people who had defended him at trial.
