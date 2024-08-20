IN PICTURES: Pack of pups takes over Saskatoon's Mayfair Pool

The City of Saskatoon held its annual Dog Day of Summer event on Tuesday — its end of season swim where pooches take over a public swimming pool.

The event, held at the Mayfair outdoor pool, split the day up with dedicated times for service and therapy dogs, and for small dogs, but the bulk of the day was open for dogs of all type.

The Saskatoon SPCA was also on site hosting a fundraiser barbecue.

(Chad Hills / CTV News)

(Chad Hills / CTV News)

(Chad Hills / CTV News)

Pet owners are not allowed to swim with their pups, and are encouraged to make sure their dog’s nails are trimmed before attending.

With warm weather in the forecast for the weekend, it’s not too late to take a dip at one of the city’s outdoor pools — without your pet, unfortunately.

Riversdale Pool is open until Sept. 2, and Lathey Pool stays open until Aug. 25.

(Chad Hills / CTV News)

(Chad Hills / CTV News)