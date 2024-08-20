Sask. RCMP lay murder charge in Yellow Quill First Nation death

A 26-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Yellow Quill First Nation woman on Sunday.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Rose Valley RCMP were called to a home in Yellow Quill, about 250 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

They found 24-year-old Terrance Tony-Kishayinew seriously injured when they arrived, and she was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics, according to an RCMP news release.

Police arrested 26-year-old Cole Smokeyday at the home. He faces a second-degree murder charge, an assault charge, and one count of uttering threats.

He’s scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Tuesday.