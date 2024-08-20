Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter is open and accepting patients — whether they like it or not

Saskatoon's long-awaited complex needs emergency shelter has opened and begun accepting patients.

Last month, the province announced it signed an agreement with EHN Prairie Inc. to operate the 15-bed shelter at the site of a former liquor store at 1701 Idylwyld Drive North. Police began taking people to the shelter after the August long weekend.

Saskatoon police Chief Cam McBride said officers have been taking people there on a limited basis as shelter staff work to get the site fully operational.

"It's a really good added benefit or added service to what we had previously," McBride said Tuesday.

"They opened with a limited service in terms of how many people they're accepting just to get the kinks out and to make sure the processes work. But it looks like it's going to be a great thing for us."

The temporary shelter will serve as a forced brief detox — a secure location where police take a person who is intoxicated and "exhibiting behaviours that present a danger to themselves or the public," according to the Ministry of Health.

"The facility is staffed 24/7 by a mix of clinical counsellors, registered nurses, security personnel and support staff. Individuals cannot self-refer, and discharge planning includes transportation to support services," a statement from the ministry said.

Last November, Saskatoon police said one-third of people in their custody were there for public intoxication and not for crime, since there was nowhere else to take them.

Police hope the new facility will eliminate the need to use their holding cells for public intoxication — colloquially referred to as the “drunk tank.”

The opening marks the beginning of a new approach to homelessness, social services and addictions from the province. As part of the new approach, the province tasked the city with choose locations for the complex needs shelter and two additional locations for two 30-bed shelters. In May, the city said it could also choose one 60-bed location instead.

Saskatoon city council approved the shelter to operate for up to 18 months last November. Plenty of business owners and area residents showed up to that council meeting asking the city to reconsider and find a new location.

"We didn't have any choice," Sardinia Family Restaurant co-owner Daniel Istifo said. "But I hope things will be better for the neighborhood."

Istifo said he hasn't seen any new safety concerns arise since the shelter has opened, but he hopes it won't change people's perception of the area or make them fearful of coming to his restaurant.

"I hope police will do a better job around here and protecting everybody to make a safe place," Istifo said.

Even though people cannot self-refer and can only be brought by police, other business owners CTV spoke with on Tuesday are hoping the area won't turn into a gathering place for homeless people. (https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/saskatoon-fire-chief-says-people-are-losing-fingers-and-toes-as-winter-camps-proliferate-1.6789513)

McBride has previously said he wouldn't know how the temporary shelter would impact police operations, but he's happy officers have another resource for mental health and addictions treatment in Saskatoon.

Istifo is as well, as he patiently and optimistically approaches the future.

"I hope things will be better for everybody," he said.

-With files from Rory MacLean