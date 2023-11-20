'A complete sh*t show': Saskatoon residents, property owners voice concerns about proposed complex needs shelter
A group of roughly 50 residents and property owners near a proposed complex needs shelter on Idylwyld Drive met Monday morning to express frustrations and garner support to oppose the facility's opening.
"It's a big safety issue for us. Being in the neighbourhood for the last 30 years, we've seen this neighbourhood has changed a lot, and unfortunately, it's gone from worse to worse,” said Rick Istifo, who organized the meeting.
"The province should have been a little more open about it."
Last week, properties immediately next to the former liquor store at 1701 Idylwyld Drive were given notice the province is applying to open an emergency residential shelter for up to 15 people, part of a $90 million plan to address the homelessness and addiction crisis.
This shelter would be for intoxicated people who are considered a danger to themselves or others and are in need of a safe place to stabilize for up to 24 hours under medical supervision.
The move comes one week after a Saskatoon Police Service report showing the service’s detention cells were one of the only sites available for brief detox.
Many people at the meeting wanted to know who is providing the services at the new shelter and what happens once a person is released after their detox period.
"That is our biggest concern," Erin Neufeld said. "We, as many neighbourhoods are, are struggling with the homeless in our neighbourhood. We don't need more complex needs folks brought in and left to wander."
Neufeld lives in the area and has two teenage children. She's opted to drive them around as much as possible because of increasing safety concerns over the last few years.
Istifo said he spoke with a Ukrainian newcomer near the proposed shelter who fled the war with Russia and now has entirely different anxieties.
"I left from Ukraine. I came here to live in peace, and this is now what the city is proposing putting behind my backyard," Istifo said, quoting the woman.
Councillor Darren Hill attended the meeting and answered questions pointed at the city. He told people the city was just as surprised by the application, and wasn't given much advance notice.
Hill also reminded people the building is owned by the province, and if the application is defeated in council on Wednesday, the province could appeal the decision.
"The city had nothing to do with selecting this location for the complex needs shelter," he said. "There's no component for public consultation from the city on this because it's not our project."
Hill says he intends to oppose the shelter because he has more questions than answers. He feels the facility shouldn’t be near a residential area, and like the residents, he wants to know what the overall plan is for the building.
Some residents from Fairhaven attended the meeting, hoping the city can avoid repeating a similar scenario after it approved the Saskatoon Tribal Council Emergency Wellness Centre’s move to the neighbourhood from downtown.
That shelter has since become a major source of controversy for residents.
"That is a complete shit show. It is a disaster for that neighbourhood and it has been from the day that it opened," Hill said to the crowd, explaining how the province similarly placed that facility in the area.
Robert Pearce, a pastor at a church in Fairhaven, vowed to support people living near the proposed shelter.
"We've been at this over a year in Fairhaven," he said. "We will walk with you. You're not alone in this."
The application from the province is for temporary use of up to 18 months. Council will vote on whether to approve or deny the application at its regular business meeting on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Step Zero: Saskatoon’s Home Energy Map
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Transgender Day of Remembrance important amid rising incidents of violence: group
The founder of a Nova Scotia-based trans advocacy group says Transgender Day of Remembrance is especially important this year amid rising incidents of violence and hatred targeting youth.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
Are you an international student working more than 20 hours per week? We want to hear from you
The federal government will once again be limiting international students to working 20 hours per week starting next year. If you are an international student affected by this, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Regina
-
Gaza ceasefire protest temporarily shuts down Sask. legislature
Proceedings in the Saskatchewan Legislature were halted on Monday afternoon after a group calling for a ceasefire in Gaza disrupted question period.
-
'Disgusting and vile': Sask. premier repulsed by MLA's alleged actions following prostitution charge
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.
-
Saskatchewan squabbles with Ottawa over pavilion presentations at COP28 in Dubai
Saskatchewan is squabbling again with Ottawa – this time over an event space at a climate conference in Dubai.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
The group, which describes itself as pro-Palestine supporters, told CTV News they are planning to block the mo
-
Destructive fire at Brandon business suspected to be arson: police
A fire at a Brandon building on Monday that left it destroyed is suspected to be a case of arson.
-
Manitoba raises transgender flag in Winnipeg park
The Manitoba government marked the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Monday with a flag-raising ceremony at Winnipeg’s Memorial Park.
Calgary
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel chair urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings
The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.
-
Charges laid in Calgary Israel/Gaza protest at city hall
Calgary police have released the names of four people charged after a weekend protest involving both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists.
-
Calgary rally lobbying for bill that would exempt propane, natural gas from carbon tax for farmers
A rally planned at the offices of Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal is part of intensifying lobbying efforts to pass a private member’s bill exempting propane and natural gas used in farming operations from the carbon tax.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel chair urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings
The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.
-
New Misericordia emergency department opening tomorrow
The Misericordia Community Hospital's new emergency department will open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Pickard to start in goal for Oilers against host Panthers
Calvin Pickard will take the net for the opening faceoff Monday against the host Florida Panthers as the Edmonton Oilers play their second of a four-game road trip in the eastern U.S.
Toronto
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
-
'Ontario jobs first': Ford government slams feds for use of foreign workers to build Ontario battery plant
The Doug Ford government sidestepped questions about hundreds of foreign workers being brought in to build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., and instead placed the responsibility on the federal government.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Airport Authority clears way for clearcutting Hunt Club forest
The Ottawa Airport Authority has announced it is moving ahead with a plan to clearcut a section of forest along Hunt Club Road, despite community outcry.
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs
-
First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
2 in critical condition after overnight crash at UBC
Three people were taken to hospital after a serious car crash in the early hours of Monday morning near the University of British Columbia.
-
B.C. breeder with 'belligerent' attitude towards SPCA, no remorse for suffering dogs fined $6K
A dog breeder who was “belligerent” towards the B.C. SPCA and failed to show “any remorse” for the suffering of animals in her care has been fined $6,000, according to a recent court decision.
-
Alleged drunk driver 'lucky to have walked away' from Langford crash, RCMP say
Mounties say an alleged drunk driver is lucky to have walked away from a serious rollover crash in Langford over the weekend.
Montreal
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Que. teen paralyzed after bike crash, wants better signage for fencing on A-25 bridge
A Montreal 18-year-old says his life has been forever changed after suffering a paralyzing accident on a bike path in September.
-
Two Montreal-area men charged with violating publication ban on identity of sex-crime victim
Quebec provincial police say two men have been charged for allegedly revealing the identity of a woman who was sexually assaulted by a former member of the legislature.
Vancouver Island
-
Alleged drunk driver 'lucky to have walked away' from Langford crash, RCMP say
Mounties say an alleged drunk driver is lucky to have walked away from a serious rollover crash in Langford over the weekend.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say boy fabricated knife attack report
Mounties in Nanaimo say a 12-year-old boy's false report of an armed assault led to a heavy police response in the Harbour City last week.
-
B.C. breeder with 'belligerent' attitude towards SPCA, no remorse for suffering dogs fined $6K
A dog breeder who was “belligerent” towards the B.C. SPCA and failed to show “any remorse” for the suffering of animals in her care has been fined $6,000, according to a recent court decision.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
Northern Ontario
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Northern Ontario police union sounds alarm about staffing crisis
The inability to recruit and retrain police in Timmins is having a big impact on the city, says the union representing police.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
London
-
Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant reopens following fatal August assault
Keventh Rodriguez wanted to be one of the first customers to return to The Curry House in Owen Sound to honour the former owner, Sharif Rahman, who paid his family a kindness a few years ago.
-
SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries after east end break and enter
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a suspect was injured during an interaction with police following a break and enter over the weekend.
-
'Be merry and shine bright': Lighting of the Lights to kick off holiday season
If you and the family are looking for something fun to do this Friday night and are eager to get into the holiday spirit, then the annual Lighting of the Lights event in Victoria Park might be just the thing.