SASKATOON -- When Saskatoon high school students return to class this year they won’t be donning jerseys with their school colours.

The Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) has announced all fall sports have been cancelled.

“The health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers involved in SSSAD athletics is paramount,” the SSSAD said in a post on its website.

The organization says the difficult decision was made in working with senior leadership from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and Saskatoon Public Schools.

It means cross-country running, football, soccer and volleyball will not take place at the high school level this fall.

“We continue to take guidance from the Chief Medical Health Officer, our boards of education, and senior leadership,” the post says.

“It is the hope of the SSSAD that we will be able to provide sport opportunities for our student athletes and school communities once we are safely able to do so.”