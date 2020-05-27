A Saskatoon grocery store is planning to convert its parking lot into a drive-in movie theatre for one night next month.

On June 13, the Sobeys location on Preston Avenue in Stonebridge will offer a screening of family-favourite Shrek.

The showing ⁠— limited to 60 vehicles ⁠— was quickly booked to capacity. However, in a post on its Facebook page the store asked anyone who won't be able to attend to notify the store, so spaces could potentially open up.

The movie is scheduled to start playing at 9 p.m. and the store will be open for attendees who need to use the sanitized washrooms or make "small confectionery" purchases.

Drive-in movies have proved popular in Saskatchewan since the easing of COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions began earlier in May.

Armed With Harmony, the local company handling the logisitics for the movie night, screened Jurassic Park for another fully-booked audience over Victoria Day weekend.