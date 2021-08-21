Advertisement
Saskatoon firefighters quickly control Saturday blaze at detached garage
Published Saturday, August 21, 2021 10:48AM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 800 block of Main Street Saturday morning. (Saskatoon Fire Department/Submitted)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Fire Department crews were able to quickly control a garage fire that occurred on Saturday morning.
According to a news release, firefighters arrived at the fire on the 800 block of Main Street at about 1 a.m., when they noticed smoke coming from the roof.
Crews got the fire under control by 1:07 a.m.