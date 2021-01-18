SASKATOON -- An emergency room doctor whose quick thinking led to the evacuation of a Saskatoon apartment building and potentially saved lives is set to be honoured Monday.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dr. Mark Wahba reported a potential carbon monoxide (CO) issue, asking for a check on the building located on Bateman Crescent after observing symptoms in a patient.

The tip led to the evacuation of the building and medical treatment for dozens of residents, including many children, who had been exposed to high levels of CO due to a problem in the building's boiler room.

During a virtual ceremony planned for Monday afternoon, Saskatoon Fire Department will present Wahba with its Award of Merit for his role in identifying the issue.

On Friday, Medavie Health Services spokesperson Troy Davies said Whaba's actions "probably saved lives."

Amit Kotwani, along with his wife and six-year-old daughter, was among the dozens of people sent to hospital.

“I was told that if I stayed one more night over here, I would have died,” Kotwani said.

Kotwani said his apartment unit is located next to the boiler room, where the highest CO levels were detected.

In a tweet sent on Friday, Wahba thanked everyone for the "kind words" and was quick to share credit with his fellow ER physicians, nurses and staff.

The building had no carbon monoxide sensors installed. The devices were not required under the current building code, the fire department said on Friday.

Residents of another building in the complex were also evacuated after the fire and gas inspector on scene discovered an issue with the boiler in their building.