SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department was at the former Northwoods Inn for most of Thursday, working to relocate the motel’s 150 residents after it was forced to close due to unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.

Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer said residents began moving out as of 1 p.m.

She said the Ministry of Social Services has offered temporary housing for residents at local shelters, while residents with medical or unique personal needs were offered the option of temporary housing in local hotels.

“Basically hoping that by 6 or 7 p.m. tonight, we should be able to relocate everybody to a safe place. They do have the choice to refuse as well. We can’t force them to take shelter or go anywhere. If they have friends or family or alternate means. We just know that they can’t stay at the motel tonight,” Raymer said.

The motel, located at 610 Idylwyld Drive North, was ordered to close as of 3 p.m. Thursday. It comes after the fire department received an anonymous complaint and moved forward with an inspection that revealed several unsafe and unclean living conditions.

John Pontes, the motel’s owner, has been ordered to remedy 34 deficiencies under the Property Maintenance and Nuisance Abatement Bylaw and 27 deficiencies under the National Fire Code of Canada.

Raymer said Pontes has already begun fixing some of the problems and has put a plan in place.

“The timeline of the closure is actually within his control. As soon as he complies and rectifies all of the deficiencies, that’s when he can reopen,” she said.

Seven teams were on scene conducting door-to-door visits to each room at the motel to support the relocation of residents.

Nine community agencies including the Saskatoon Tribal Council, Ministry of Social Services, Saskatchewan Health Authority and AIDS Saskatoon, were also on site to provide support during this process, according to the fire department.

Saskatoon Transit also provides transportation for residents to their new locations.

At a press conference Thursday, Raymer said since 2014, the fire department has received 13 complaints about the property, 14 enforcement actions, 10 tickets, 3 orders and one direct charge under the Fire Safety Act.

She also said 21 inspections have occurred at the former Northwoods Inn since 2014.