SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police and firefighters are on scene battling a structure fire in the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Avenue.

The fire department received a call at around 12:54 p.m., on Nov. 1, for reports of smoke in the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Avenue, according to a news release.

Upon arrival firefighters found a large industrial building on fire and smoke billowing from the roof line on all four sides of the building.

The fire has been contained to one building and no one was around at the time of the call, police said in a news release.

While there are no traffic restrictions in place, air quality in the area may be affected by the smoke, police said.