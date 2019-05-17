

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire caused by a malfunctioning air compressor during the early morning hours on Friday.

The fire was called in at around 2:20 a.m. with a report smoke was billowing from a house in the 800 block of Avenue M South. The first crews to arrive on scene reported seeing flames on the south side of the home.

After the fire was put out, investigators found the cause was an overheated air compressor that had been running continuously, causing it to overheat. The heat caused nearby combustible materials to catch fire.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be around $100 thousand.