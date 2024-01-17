Saskatoon father and son basketball legacy shines in triumphant BRIT final

In a rare all-Saskatchewan final last weekend at the Bedford Road Invitational Tournament, the Walter Murray Marauders, led by Coach Scott Hawley, secured a victory against Holy Cross.

Scott Hawley, coach of the Marauders was excited to participate in a final where both teams were from Saskatoon.

"We've seen them quite a bit over the last couple of years, so it was a really neat opportunity for the two best teams in Saskatoon to face off," said Scott

Scott Hawley, recognized as the Coach of the Tournament, has been coaching his son Zach Hawley since he played youth basketball. Zach, an up-and-coming talent in the sport, earned the Tournament MVP title. Both father and son were recognized as tournament standouts.

The feat was something the team had been cooking up for a while.

"We talked for a long time coming in...man, if we can win this, 34 years apart since he won it in 1990," Zach said.

The last time the Marauders clinched the tournament was in 1990 when Scott, now the coach, was a student and player on the team.

The victory brought his journey full circle, winning the tournament once more, this time with his son on the roster.

"He's coached me since I was born. He sorta trusts what I see, and trusts what I know. So it's an easy way to bring that relationship into the court," Zach explained

Despite Scott's conscious effort to separate his roles as a father and coach, it was undeniable that he felt pride in his son.

"I've coached him for a long, long time. It's always been when I'm coaching, I'm a coach, and when I'm at home, I'm his dad. We've always been able to separate that, but of course, then you have these moments. In the aftermath of the win. I'm so proud of him as a father. Crossing some boundaries there," Scott said.

The Walter Murray Marauders' victory not only secured a spot in the tournament's history, but has also highlighted a father and son’s basketball legacy.