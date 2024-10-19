'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
"It's like pure chaos," Tan said. "I'm a very regular person. I'm just a citizen here in Saskatoon trying to run a business."
Tan was being summoned to court to resolve a bylaw dispute between a business she co-owns — the Little Market Box and the city — which resulted in a fine of more than $18,000 for operating without a business license.
The Little Market Box in Riversdale sells a variety of artisanal products from more than 75 local vendors. Tan says she operates under thin margins and would have to close the store to pay the fine by Nov. 15.
"We're trying to be creative and find ways of how we can make it," she said. "A lot of us are kind of month by month, so I made it very clear that a fine of this magnitude would absolutely force us to close our doors."
Tan moved The Little Market Box and another business, Those Girls at the Market, to the location on 20th Street West roughly two years ago after outgrowing her previous building.
According to city bylaw, businesses are required by law to obtain a new license prior to moving because the license is tied to the physical location.
Tan said she filed the necessary paperwork prior to moving. The license application was put on hold after raising an issue about the use of the building and if it was permitted for Tan's business in October of 2022.
This resulted in the city seeking a permit from Tan before ultimately having the application denied in February of 2023. The city then sent Tan a letter when the permit and license applications were incomplete informing her further actions would be taken if she did not complete her business license application.
A second letter was sent the following month, but Tan did not receive them because they were sent to an old address Tan didn't update.
That led to the city charging both businesses under the bylaw for operating without a business license.
"We just simply cannot come up with $18,000," Tan said.
The Little Market Box in Riversdale sells a variety of artisanal products from more than 75 local vendors. (Keenan Sorokan/CTV News)
Tan says she didn't learn of all of this until receiving the court summons in June of 2024, but that may not be the case.
According to the city solicitor's office, Tan had been part of an email exchange between April 2022 and Oct. 2022, outlining the detailed process that needed to be followed when the licence was denied because of a missing permit for the kitchen in the building.
A building permit application was received shortly afterwards, but it was incomplete, and the city contacted both businesses saying they needed to complete the application.
City solicitor Cindy Yelland says she attempted to solve the matter outside of court prior to a trial last month, but Tan opted to resolve the matter in bylaw court.
"The court considered the email exchanges and determined that the city explained the process in detail but the business owner did not take the further steps to obtain their business licence," Yelland said in an email to CTV News.
According to city bylaw, the city is not required to provide a denial letter to business owners.
The fines levied by the court were $9,254 for each business. Each fine consists of a $4,000 fine and a daily fine of $5 a day for 522 days of non-compliance.
The fines were given on Oct. 10 with Tan being given 30 days to appeal the fine with the Court of King's Bench.
"My first time learning about the infraction was at court, and so it was it was very fast and escalated very quickly," Tan said.
Unable to pay the fines, Tan has turned to fundraising and donations to help. She says half of the money has been raised in roughly a week, giving her hope the Little Market Box is here to stay.
"I went from being really hopeless to feeling really hopeful and feeling the support of the community has been something that reminds me of why we do this in the first place and why we choose to live in Saskatoon," she said.
Tan hopes the city updates its policies one day to include more communication like notice of denial or registered mail to avoid something like this happening to another business.
"Not even being able to make a phone call, not even being able to send a letter to our address," Tan said. "Yet you're going to stop us with a fine that's astronomical and that will absolutely force us to close. That seems extremely punitive, not protective."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Judges punishing Jan. 6 rioters say they fear more political violence as Election Day nears
Over the past four years, judges at Washington's federal courthouse have punished hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented assault on the nation's democracy. On the cusp of the next presidential election, some of those judges fear another burst of political violence could be coming.
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader's life sets off a debate over his legacy
The world’s final glimpse of Hamas' leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
ASIRT investigation underway after man dies in Calgary police custody
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Concerns roll in on Sask. Party's proposed change room policy, Scott Moe defends plan
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
-
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
-
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
-
Convicted sex offender to live in Winnipeg following release
Winnipeg police and RCMP have issued a community notice after a convicted sex offender was released from the Provincial Remand Centre Friday.
Edmonton
-
'This is a huge mistake': Bill 20 rules on local political parties revealed
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
-
Maskwacis RCMP on scene in Louis Bull First Nation
Maskwacis RCMP are on scene at an incident in the Louis Bull First Nations townsite Saturday morning.
-
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
Calgary
-
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
-
ASIRT investigation underway after man dies in Calgary police custody
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
-
Showdown looks to showcase Calgary’s best songwriters in Inglewood
A new competition launching Saturday afternoon at Gravity in Inglewood is looking to identify Calgary’s best up-and-coming songwriters – with a little help from the audience.
Lethbridge
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
-
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
-
Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
Toronto
-
Faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges support strike mandate: union
The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.
-
One dead, three injured in Brampton shooting: PRP
One woman is dead and three other victims are in the hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
-
‘A battle for safety’: Toronto considering new bike lane on dangerous west-end road as province looks to limit them
City staff’s recommendation that a new bike lane be installed along a collision-prone stretch of Parkside Drive could potentially set up a battle with the province, as it moves to place new restrictions on the ability of municipalities to remove lanes of traffic for that purpose.
Ottawa
-
Broken pole causes fire, outage in North Grenville, Ont.: OPP
A broken pole in North Grenville, Ont. has caused a fire and outage in the area, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Lost person, 2 dogs safely located by OPP in eastern Ontario forest
A hiker and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.
-
Crowds head out to Gatineau Park for fall colours, beautiful weather
The unusually warmer temperatures are bringing out the fall colours – and hikers who want to take it all in.
Montreal
-
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
-
Notre-Dame Basilica undergoes $50 million restoration
Stone by stone, Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is getting a major makeover. “We’ve now started the dismantling of the east tower,” explains Project Manager Hugo Latremouille. “It’s around 2,000 stones per tower.”
-
Car set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a car was set ablaze early Saturday morning in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Vancouver
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won or lost? Here are five bellwether ridings to watch
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
-
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
-
Conservatives' stunning rise leaves B.C. voters with a once-unimaginable choice
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Vancouver Island
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won or lost? Here are five bellwether ridings to watch
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
-
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
-
Conservatives' stunning rise leaves B.C. voters with a once-unimaginable choice
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout your weekend
You can look forward to an absolutely stellar weekend outdoors, with a high pressure ridge holding in the upper atmosphere, bringing above seasonal temperatures.
-
New GBPH report shows one in five households are food insecure
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has released a report on food affordability that calls attention to the struggles many Grey-Bruce households face to afford basic living expenses as incomes and social assistance rates fail to keep pace with rising costs.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
-
Sudbury police investigate serious downtown assault
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
-
Scientists pinpoint the origins of humanity's love of carbs
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
Atlantic
-
Municipal elections held across Nova Scotia Saturday
Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
'It’s in my life blood': N.S. play explores mental health struggles of fishing communities
A new theatrical production in Nova Scotia explores the stresses on fishing communities.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.