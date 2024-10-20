SASKATOON
    Saskatoon city not pursuing Confederation Mall redevelopment

    The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.

    The city says it is aware of information circulating about the Bus Rapid Transit plan for the mall, but says it is not pursuing redevelopment and that any future development of the site would be up to the landowners.

    It says three transit villages were identified in 2019 as potential areas for future privately-led redevelopment along B-R-T corridors, and Confederation Mall was one of them.

    But it says landowners weren't ready to consider redevelopment, and the Standing Policy Committee on Planning, Development and Community received the Transit Villages plans for information only. 

