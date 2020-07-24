SASKATOON -- Even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced the first cancellation of the Saskatatoon Exhibition in its 135 year history, there will still be an opportunity to get a taste of the beloved summer event.

From Aug. 7 to 9, the weekend the Ex was originally slated to take place, a drive-thru sampling of some of the fair's festive cuisine will be offered at Prairieland Park.

Vendors will offer items including corndogs, candy floss as well as caramel and candy apples. Also, poutine will be offered in its standard and "ultimate" bacon and greek variations.

Of course the culinary star of the Saskatoon Ex, the spudnut, will be for sale.

According to a post on the Saskatoon Ex website, orders will be placed online with pick up times and dates selected.

The experience will be strictly drive-thru, with customers asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Mask-wearing is being encouraged by organizers, but it is not mandatory.