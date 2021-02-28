SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon driver was hit with two tickets totalling more than $1,300 after being pulled over by police twice in a 20-minute span.

In a social media post the Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit reported handing the same driver two tickets on Sunday. The first fine issued to the driver came after police spotted a vehicle driving 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near Preston Avenue and 108th Street. The fine was $776.

Minutes later police stopped the same vehicle on 25th Street East and issued a $580 fine for using a cellphone while driving.