Saskatoon digs out after overnight snowfall
Saskatoon city crews are continuing to clear the streets after more snow fell overnight.
Plowing, sanding and grading has been happening along Circle Drive during the storm.
“Once the snow stopped early this morning, a snow event was declared and contractors joined City crews again for a total of six plows, 28 graders, 15 sanders on Priority 1, 2 and 3 streets through Saskatoon neighbourhoods,” the city said in a news release. “The entire priority street system will be graded within 72 hours of the end of the snowfall.”
The city will also be clearing sidewalks, pathway, cycle tracks and bike lanes.
Light snow is expected to continue throughout the day, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. The temperature should stay steady at -11 degrees Celsius throughout the day, dropping to -30 overnight, the organization said.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been cautioned there may still be slipper conditions, particularly on bridges, and to watch for the blue and amber flashing lights on city crews.
WATCH LIVE | 'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
U.S. midterm elections: Hate-driven politics 'has to die out,' political analyst says
Millions of Americans are set to cast their ballots in this year's U.S. midterm elections, with polls set to close by the end of the day Tuesday. But at a time of heightened divisions in the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham asks whether this election will see American democracy continue or set it on the path to decline.
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
Alanis Morissette says sexism led her to drop out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show
Alanis Morissette has taken to Instagram to explain her absence from a tribute performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles. In a message to fans, she said an experience with the production team kicked up bad memories. She cited 'anti-women' sentiment as the cause.
Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia -- on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has suggested he's open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv's core demands.
Lab-grown blood transfused into people for first time during clinical trial in U.K.
Described as a world first, lab-grown red blood cells have been transfused into people for a clinical trial in the United Kingdom.
Regina
-
LGBTQ students allege mistreatment, want change at Saskatchewan Bible college
Jordan McGillicky says she was devoted to sports and her studies at a private Saskatchewan college but eventually felt driven away from the school because of her sexuality.
-
Sask. funding up to 60 new emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert
The Government of Saskatchewan announced $1.7 million in additional funding for 2022-23 to increase the number of emergency shelters in the province.
-
Winnipeg
-
New water strategy in Manitoba to focus more on conservation, Indigenous inclusion
The Manitoba government has released a new water strategy for the first time in 19 years -- one that focuses more on conservation and Indigenous involvement.
-
Concrete chunks fall from ceiling inside Winnipeg mall
An investigation is underway after chunks of concrete fell from the ceiling inside a Winnipeg mall over the weekend.
-
Staffing levels spark concerns about snow clearing on Manitoba highways
Staffing vacancies in Manitoba’s highway maintenance department have sparked concerns about snow clearing this upcoming winter.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council outlines priorities in proposed 4-year budget
The City of Calgary has released its proposed budget for the next four years, detailing spending priorities amid increasing inflation.
-
Energy Transition Centre opens its door in downtown Calgary
A new Energy Transition Centre has opened its doors in downtown Calgary today.
-
Edmonton
-
-
Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall. Video of the arrest posted to social media shows the woman bleeding on the floor while being restrained by at least three male security guards.
-
Toronto
-
Toronto tenants fighting landlord's rent increase in building they say is unsafe
A group of tenants in a Toronto apartment building is fighting back against a proposed five per cent rent increase from their landlord who they say is poorly managing the deteriorating building.
-
-
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman identified as victim in Sask. nightclub homicide
An Ottawa woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub over the weekend.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor raises alarm about pediatric emergency admissions, RSV
The chief medical officer at BC Children’s Hospital is urging parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it’s absolutely necessary, as the hospital faces a surge of admissions due to unseasonal virus activity.
-
-
High winds lead to BC Ferries cancellations and power outages
For the second day in a row, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings due to adverse weather.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
-
Long COVID is 'not rare' and can develop after mild illness, says Montreal specialist
The Quebec government is setting up 15 clinics across the province to treat people with long COVID and Lyme disease. The first one to open in Montreal is located at the Jewish General Hospital. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh discusses long COVID, the clinics and ongoing research on post-COVID conditions.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island Marmot to be featured on U.S. postal stamp
It's a crossover that may come as a surprise. The Vancouver Island Marmot is among the lineup of new stamps being printed by the U.S. Postal Service in 2023.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a "military-style" bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
Victoria receives failing grade in housing in 2022 Vital Signs report
This year, overall quality of life trended upwards, according to survey respondents, though opinions about housing dropped to a failing grade, the first time an issue has received an F since the annual Vital Signs report began.
Atlantic
-
Two 18-year-old passengers killed in crash in northeastern New Brunswick
Two 18-year-old men have died and one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road in Haut-Sheila, N.B.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
Pfizer vaccine available for N.B. children aged six months to 5 years old
Children between six months and five years old in New Brunswick are now eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Northern Ontario
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout
Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.
-
Sources: Sudbury Wolves to announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Multiple sources have told CTV News that former NHLer Derek MacKenzie will be named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves.
London
-
Homicide victim identified as London musician
London’s fifth homicide victim of the year has been identified as Daniel Fawcett, a well-known local musician and former member of Helix, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Judge denies charter challenge appeal in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial
Justice Mark Poland has denied an application by Herbert Hildebrandt that his assault trial took too long.
-
Cash for Life winner from London
A London man will be getting $1,000 a week for life after winning on an Instant Cash for Life scratch card. Jason, 35, said he started playing the game regularly about six months ago.