A local real-estate developer has its sights set on erecting the largest residential building in Saskatchewan’s history in downtown Saskatoon next month.

On May 5, Baydo Development Corporation announced a new project, Baydo Towers, slated for a lot at the bottom of University Bridge at Fifth Avenue and 25th Street East, the company said in a news release.

“We are very excited to be building a project of this magnitude in downtown Saskatoon,” Chris Luczka, vice president of finance for Baydo Development Corp., said in the release.

Baydo Towers will have two towers, 25 stories each, and will consist of 426 residential units ranging from one and two-bedroom units.

The company said the project will have a large rooftop patio, a gam2es room, fitness centre, yoga studio, pet wash station and a tenant lounge area.

The structure will also include four levels of underground parking with 513 parking stalls, secure bicycle parking and a bicycle tune-up room.

The developer said the main floor will have 11,000 sq. ft of commercial space.

The company said construction is scheduled to begin next month with completion of the Baydo Towers expected in late 2022.