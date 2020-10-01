SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon daycare has temporarily closed after confirmed cases of COVID-19 were found there.

"This evening, we were informed that two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Preston Early Learning Centre, which is located between our school and Chief Whitecap School," St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School principal Kent Gauthier said in a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.

"As with all COVID-19 positive cases, Public Health will be conducting a contact trace investigation. Anyone who is deemed to be a close contact will be contacted directly by Public Health. This means that if you are not contacted by Public Health and ordered to self-isolate, your child can continue to attend school," Gauthier said.

School operations would not be affected by the cases and classes will continue as scheduled, Gauthier said.

