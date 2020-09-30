SASKATOON -- People who tested COVID-19 positive were at the following businesses when they were likely infectious, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority:

Sept. 25: Warman McDonalds from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sept. 25: Warman Burger King from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Cineplex Cinemas at the Centre, 3510 Eighth St. E, Saskatoon, attended the Unhinged movie between 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in theatre 5

Those present at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times are advised to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.