SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon councillors discuss controversial shared pathway on Avenue C

    Saskatoon city councillors are mulling a project on Wednesday to overhaul Avenue C to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

    City administration is recommending council approve the changes to the roadway between Spadina Crescent and Circle Drive, one of which would create a shared-use pathway along portions of the road currently devoid of a sidewalk.

    Earlier this month, business owners on Avenue C north of Circle Drive spoke against the project at the city’s transportation committee. They cited safety issues along the street, and expressed concerns with introducing bikes and pedestrians into a largely industrial area of the city.

    While no part of the paths would remove traffic lanes or change the road, some aren’t willing to support the change, which would remove parking spaces from adjacent businesses.

    The cost of the project is pegged at nearly $9 million.

