Huskies prepare for all Saskatchewan Hardy Cup

It's been 22 years since the Huskies faced their provincial rivals, the Regina Rams, in the Canada West Hardy Cup. Now, following a decisive win over UBC, they’re ready for the challenge.

Running Back Ryker Frank coming back from a spectacular performance in Vancouver, and is ready and excited for the game.

"We've got good energy so far, its obviously our first day of practice coming out. We're still fired up about the win and we're going to use that to propel us into next week," said Frank.

Head Coach Scott Flory reflects on their journey, with the team overcoming a slow start to the season.

"Just coming back from that trip being 1 and 3. I think we made some changes, we learned about ourselves in the first three games there. We made some changes personnel wise, and I think that also just players decided to change as well as much as us on staff," said Flory.

Now riding a five-game win streak, the Huskies are heading into the final with momentum, capped by a big road playoff win against UBC, a team that bested them in the regular season.

“It’s awesome. It just shows how hard we worked,” said quarterback Anton Amundrud. “The season didn’t start how we wanted, but we fought back, and now we have a chance to win it all.”

Several players are setting records this season. Amundrud broke the Huskies' record for single-season completions, and running back Ryker Frank set a new program record for rushing touchdowns.

"I feel like other people have been keeping an eye on the record for me, they always let me know when I’m close to breaking those record. For me I'm just focused on each week at a time," said Frank.

To reach the championship, the Rams defeated the top-ranked Manitoba Bisons. Coach Flory is well aware of the challenge.

“It’s going to be physical and come down to the minute mistakes. Eliminating turnovers, just being efficient with the ball...we know them, they know us,” Flory said. “It’s going to be close.”

The Canada West Hardy Cup final takes place at Griffiths Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.