What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.

The SHA said the potential exposure is traced to Domino's Pizza in Martensville.

Typhoid fever symptoms include headache, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting.

Salmonella typhi is just one form of salmonella.

"That one is concerning in the fact that it is rare and potentially more severe than others," said Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, a medical health officer with the SHA.

Salmonella typhi is most commonly transmitted through ingestion of food that is contaminated with the feces of infected people, according to Health Canada.

Due to patient confidentiality, Hasselback said the SHA can't disclose who transmitted the bacteria.

"We know for a fact that typhi just isn't within the boundaries of Canada, so when it shows up we want to make sure we take these actions," Hasselback told CTV News.

The most recent data from Health Canada show there were 239 cases of typhoid fever reported in the country in 2022.

In 2021, there were 58 cases. Nearly 100 people had the illness in 2020.

Typhoid fever can be treated with antibiotics.

Thorough handwashing is key to minimizing transmission, according to Joseph Blondeau, the head of clinical microbiology at Royal University Hospital.

"The number one intervention, always, is to make sure that you're washing your hands, and particularly after you go to the washroom," Blondeau said.

"Make sure that you do a really good job of handwashing, because it minimizes the risk that you can transmit this organism to others if you happen to be infected."

Anyone who ate at the Martensville Domino's Pizza between October 11 and 19, and is experiencing symptoms, is asked to contact their doctor or the 811 HealthLine.