Saskatoon could see as much as 15 cm of blowing snow

Saskatoon could see a dump of snow Tuesday as a blustery storm system moves through the province.

As of early Tuesday morning, the city, along with all of central Saskatchewan, was under a snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada. Ten to 15 centimetres of accumulation is expected.

The agency is forecasting heavy snowfall that will track eastwards from the Alberta border, starting around midday.

"Gusty winds accompanying the snowfall will cause reduced visibility at times due to blowing snow," Environment Canada warned.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Environment Canada predicts the snow will continue a full 24 hours, tapering off by Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, the City of Saskatoon said its road crews and private contractors are "fully prepared to respond to the anticipated snowstorm."

"During the snowfall, city crews will plow Circle Drive and expressways to minimize accumulation and maintain mobility and safety for motorists. Sanders will be applying de-icing material as required, beginning with Circle Drive and other high-speed and high-traffic streets, bridges and intersections," the news release said.

If there is more than five centimetres of accumulation when the storm ends, the city says it will declare a "snow event" — triggering the deployment of contractors alongside city crews to grade priority streets within 72 hours of the storm's end.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.