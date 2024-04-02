Saskatoon considers city-owned organics processing facility
The City of Saskatoon is considering the possibility of building its own organics processing facility after cancelling an agreement with a third-party contractor last year.
"The major reason we're doing this is to divert organic waste from the landfill, to extend the life of the landfill, and to reduce the methane gas that's produced when organic material breaks down," Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough said.
"Those goals aren't haven't changed and a long-term processing facility needs to have those goals as the primary driver."
Councillors recommended city council opt to process organics in-house during the city's standing policy committee on environment, utilities, and corporate services on Tuesday.
"I think it provides the best possible outcome in terms of insulating residents from risk with respect to their costs and also delivers options that reduce the risk to the corporation," Ward 7 Coun. Mairin Loewen said.
After years of debate and discussions at City Hall dating back to 2018, Saskatoon launched its curbside organics program in May 2023. The program saw initial success with an estimated 18,000 tonnes of waste diverted from the landfill in the first five months.
However, that success was overshadowed by bureaucratic issues behind the scenes. Just days before the program was set to launch, Green Prairie Environmental, the third-party contractor who was set to process the organic waste, was denied a permit to run its facility at its intended site roughly three years after successfully bidding on the contract.
The company owns a landfill in the RM of Corman Park and planned to compost adjacent to that site. However, the RM of Corman Park voted against giving a discretionary use permit, which left the city without a site to process compost and forced the city into striking a deal with Loraas.
The city said GPE "defaulted" on its contract after other arrangements couldn't be made, and the city council tasked administration with exploring a city-owned organics processing facility.
Initial costs to build the facility are estimated at $22.1 million, funded through a loan repaid by utility fees. The facility could be operational in 2026.
All options on the table range anywhere from 25 per cent to 62 per cent more expensive per month than the original contract awarded to GPE with the city-owned facility being the most economically beneficial, according to documents from the city administration.
Running organics status quo would cost the city $4.56 million annually, with a per green cart per month fee of $3.57.
Sending out another request for proposals and having a third party handle all organics would cost the city $4.68 million annually with a per green cart per month cost of $3.57.
A city-owned facility would save the city up to $1.6 million every year with an expected cost of $3.1 million annually and a per green cart per month fee of $2.69.
Altogether, the cost to residents for a green cart would be $8.32 for a city-run facility compared to $7.78 a month under GPE's agreement.
"The potential to have a program that even in 2026 would have a 50 cent per month impact on residents based on our estimates right now," Mayor Charlie Clark said.
Administration says the city could benefit because costs would be more predictable rather than being charged for tonnage by a private company. Additionally, the city would be looking to recover costs with the green cart utility and not be seeking a profit.
"With a city facility the operating costs are largely fixed, including labor and capital payments and increased throughput of material helps to drive the cost per tonne down," Angela Gardiner, the general manager of utilities and environment, said.
A city-operated organics facility would cost the city 32 per cent less than the other two options.
Gardiner also said limited competition in the market would likely lead to higher costs for a third party to operate organics.
Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies was the lone dissenting vote at the committee Tuesday. He would like to see how limiting organics pickups in the winter months could further bring the costs down further. Administration won't have that information available until June.
The matter will be discussed at the council's regular business meeting at the end of the month before any decision is made.
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Cherry blossom enthusiast called out for stopping car in bus lane, getting out to take photo
With cherry blossom season in full swing across Metro Vancouver, enthusiasts are being urged to curb their excitement and find appropriate places to stop for a photo.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
Man admits stealing US$1.8M in luxury items from Beverly Hills hotel, trying to sell them in Miami
A Southern California man on Tuesday admitted stealing nearly US$2 million worth of jewelry, clothing and accessories from guests at a Beverly Hills hotel, then traveling to Florida to sell the stolen goods, federal prosecutors said.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Canada condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza, demands investigation
Canada joined multiple allies including the United States, Poland and Australia in demanding a full investigation Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed food in the Gaza Strip. The workers, including a dual Canadian-American citizen, were in a convoy leaving a World Central Kitchen warehouse in Deir al-balah in central Gaza on Monday night. They had just delivered 100 tonnes of food shipped in via boat from Cyprus. World Central Kitchen identified the dual Canadian-U.S. citizen as 33-year-old Jacob Flickinger. The strike took place despite extensive efforts to co-ordinate the movements of World Central Kitchen workers with the Israel Defence Forces, the aid group said in a statement. The attack also killed three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national and a Palestinian. "This is not only an attack against (World Central Kitchen), this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war," said the organization's CEO Erin Gore in an emailed statement. "This is unforgivable." Gore's group suspended its operations in Gaza following the attack. One image from the scene shows a white truck, the World Central Kitchen logo clearly visible among the charred remains. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is "absolutely unacceptable" to attack aid workers. "This is something that never should have happened, and we are heartbroken for the families and for the organization that has been putting people in harm's way to counter the extraordinarily devastating humanitarian crisis going on in Gaza right now," he said. "We obviously need full accountability and investigation in this." Trudeau said there needs to be "clarity" about how it happened and repeated a call for a ceasefire "so more aid workers are not in danger as they try to respond to the suffering on the ground in Gaza." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the Israel Defence Forces carried out the "unintended strike" that killed "innocent people." He said officials are investigating and "will do everything, for this not to happen again." The U.S. Aid Workers Security Database said more than 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the latest conflict escalated there in the fall. On Oct. 7, Hamas, a designated terrorist entity in Canada, launched an attack against Israel that killed 1,200 people, many of them living in agricultural communes near the Gaza border. More than 200 hostages were taken, and about 100 remain in captivity in Gaza. The Netanyahu government responded with tremendous force, pledging to destroy Hamas. More than one million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, and aid agencies warn the situation is dire, with access to food and medicine extremely limited. The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, said more than 32,000 people have been killed in the territory since October. World Central Kitchen recently reported it had set up 68 kitchens across Gaza, providing millions of meals to desperate people. Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010 following the deadly earthquake in Haiti, the charity partners with local chefs and restaurants as much as possible to rapidly scale up food delivery aid following a natural disaster or amid war. It currently has operations in multiple countries dealing with armed conflicts, including Haiti and Ukraine. It also often responds quickly following hurricanes and earthquakes. In 2022, it partnered with Canadian restaurants in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador to provide meals to families affected by the post-tropical storm Fiona. In mid-March, World Central Kitchen became the first aid group to bring aid to Gaza by sea in more than 20 years, with security provided by Israel. Making it happen required building a makeshift pier from rubble trucked in from around the territory. A second sea shipment left Cyprus on Saturday. The workers delivering that aid were the ones who were hit. Just a week ago, Lalzawmi Frankcom, known as Zomi, was on the charity's X account, sharing a video from the same warehouse where she was killed Monday. Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador to explain what happened following the death of three of its citizens. Poland and Australia also demanded explanations from Israel. It was not clear if Canada had spoken directly with Israeli officials. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Tuesday she was "horrified" by the airstrike. Her office said that as of late afternoon she had not yet connected with her Israeli counterpart. "We condemn these strikes and call for a full investigation," she posted on X. "Canada expects full accountability for these killings and we will convey this to the Israeli government directly." Speaking in Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his government had already made entreaties with Israel's government for a "swift, thorough and impartial investigation to understand exactly what happened." Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East said it defies belief that the airstrikes accidentally targeted aid workers. “This is far from the first time that Israel has targeted an aid convoy or killed humanitarian workers," said the group's vice-president Michael Bueckert. He called on Canada to sanction Israeli leaders. 