SASKATOON -- Over the past few months, different levels of government have sent the same message to stay home and stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, some people's trust has turned to frustration upon learning about the numerous elected officials that headed to a warm-weather location for the holidays.

"As a government leader if you are not prepared to lead by example you really should not be in that role at all," said political analyst Tiffany Paulsen, who is also a former Saskatoon city councillor.

On Monday Saskatchewan cabinet minister Joe Hargrave resigned from his post after travelling to the United States over the holidays.

“To see the government officials ignoring and not leading by example, caused I believe an enormous amount of frustration to Canadians," Paulsen said.

CTV News contacted Mayor Charlie Clark and all 10 city councillors and asked if any had travelled. None said they travelled during the holidays.

Ward 4 Councillor Troy Davies said he cancelled a trip to Mexico due to the pandemic.

“We just had to cancel that too. I just can’t see us going away for a little bit," said Ward 4 Councillor Troy Davies.

“If we don’t abide by those rules and lead by example it can lead to chaos.”

Ward 2 Councillor Hilary Gough also said it was important to keep close to home.

“I did not travel out of the province or country over the holidays nor have I since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. I chose to celebrate over the holidays by creating opportunities to gather with my family virtually and safely outdoors," Gough said.