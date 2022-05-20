Saskatoon city council set to vote on downtown grocery store proposal
Saskatoon city council will vote on how to proceed with a proposed downtown grocery store at its regular business meeting Tuesday.
Council is being presented with a variety of options to help accommodate the proposed Pitchfork Market + Kitchen full-service grocery store from Vancouver-based developer Arbutus, which would occupy a space at Midtown Mall previously built for Mountain Equipment Co-op.
“This is a unique situation, and the City needs to resolve how to respond to Arbutus’ request. All options presented are viable,” the recommendation from city administration reads.
Council will vote on six different options centred on a tax abatement request and reconstructing the Auditorium Drive and Idylwyld Drive intersection access to the mall.
The first two options recommend a status quo approach for the tax abatement since one is already in place for Midtown Plaza.
“As the property tax abatement has already been approved for the property owner, no further abatement can be provided to the tenant under current policies,” the report from administration says.
However, to help support the city’s long-standing goal to bring a grocery store to the downtown core, administration is willing to “explore a one-time grant for this project as an alternative” if directed to do so.
Options to introduce a series of upgrades to the Auditorium Avenue and Idylwyld Drive intersection range from deferring traffic signal installation until the Imagine Idywyld project is completed, installing traffic lights this year from city funding, installing traffic lights using a cost-sharing approach between the city and adjacent businesses and forgoing repairs until 2024.
Administration is recommending working with Arbutus to identify a “build-out” per cent threshold to provide a level of certainty a downtown grocery store would be opening.
Once that threshold is met, the city will make the necessary changes at the intersection at a cost of $220,000.
“The administration’s recommendation is largely based on the premise that a downtown grocery store is consistent with the city’s vision of downtown and will support many of the city’s strategic priorities,” the report read.
“Although a traffic signal is an atypical way to incentivize such a venture, the proponent has made it clear that they believe the viability of the grocery store is contingent on the traffic signal. If a grant were instead to be considered, the estimated $220,000 investment by the City would be equivalent to a grant structure worth $44,000 per year for five years.”
Tuesday’s council meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol on Friday in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Ukraine, following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead.
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
BREAKING | Quebec City Halloween attacker found guilty of first-degree murder
A man who used a sword to kill and maim victims in Quebec City's historic district on Halloween night 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
NEW | Decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G wasn't easy, PM Trudeau says
On the heels of news that Canada is banning Huawei Technologies and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision wasn't easy to make. The prime minister also defended the timing of the decision, saying that while it will be years before all use of products from these Chinese companies will be outlawed, it's happening before the country is even more interconnected by the next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.
NEW | Ontario woman says daughter was discriminated against over face mask
An Ontario woman believes her daughter was discriminated against after she was allegedly kicked out of a local activity centre over her choice to wear a face mask.
Trump pays US$110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has paid the US$110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York's attorney general.
Regina
-
SHA leasing 110K square feet of College Ave. office building
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has leased more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the former Co-operators building on College Avenue, with plans to move hundreds of employees into the space.
-
623 people caught driving while suspended in April: SGI
The month of April saw 623 people caught driving while suspended in the province, according to a release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
-
Early morning stabbing leaves man with minor injuries: Regina police
A man was injured after he was stabbed in his lower back early Wednesday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba changing eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Manitoba's top doctor says health officials are changing the eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster vaccine.
-
Winnipeg man fined for driving past flood barricade, getting stranded in water
Manitoba RCMP are reminding all drivers to respect road barricades that are blocking people from driving in flooded areas.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder may be armed in Thunder Bay: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a suspect wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Winnipeg man may be armed in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Calgary
-
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
Gas prices remain stable in Calgary ahead of long weekend
The price for a full tank of gas in Calgary is still pretty expensive, but indications show there isn't much change expected for the near future.
-
Keeping kids safe: How to reduce the risk of falls from windows, balconies
With warm weather in the forecast this long weekend, Calgarians are being reminded just how dangerous an open window or balcony can be for young kids.
Edmonton
-
'Everything pops': Elks show off new jerseys with a vintage touch
The Edmonton Elks unveiled their 2022 home and away uniforms on Friday.
-
'Grandparent scam': Calgary man facing fraud charges in Sherwood Park
A 40-year-old man from Calgary is facing a fraud charge after Mounties allege he collected thousands of dollars as part of a "grandparent scam" in Strathcona County.
-
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario woman says daughter was discriminated against over face mask
An Ontario woman believes her daughter was discriminated against after she was allegedly kicked out of a local activity centre over her choice to wear a face mask.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to rise again. This is when you should fill up
Gas prices in Ontario dropped 10 cents per litre on Friday ahead of the long weekend but the relief at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
-
Expert provides tips on what to do if you're being carjacked
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices drop, but not for long
Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper today, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to pay 50 per cent of Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project
"Fifty per cent of provincial funding for Stage 3 of Ottawa's regional transit plan is in the platform," Liberal leader Steven Del Duca told CTV Morning Live Friday morning.
-
Royal Military College awards posthumous degrees to four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.
Four Royal Military College cadets who died in a motor vehicle accident in Kingston, Ont. last month were given their degrees posthumously on Thursday and honoured in a memorial put on by friends at the college.
Vancouver
-
Monkeypox in B.C.? 'Couple' cases looked into, but still no confirmation of the disease
Hours after the country's top doctor suggested there could be a "couple" of cases of monkeypox in British Columbia, provincial officials said it’s been determined those people do not have the disease.
-
2 more girls arrested in connection with swarming incident at Surrey school
Police have arrested two more minors in connection with a brutal swarming attack on a teenage girl outside a Surrey, B.C., elementary school earlier this month.
-
'Survival kits' designed for foragers ahead of mushroom picking season in B.C.
Mounties in a northern B.C. community have created "survival kits" in preparation of mushroom picking season, which typically runs late summer and into fall.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec City Halloween attacker found guilty of first-degree murder
A man who used a sword to kill and maim victims in Quebec City's historic district on Halloween night 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
-
Canadian government eyeing vaccines after monkeypox outbreak in Quebec
The federal government said it is exploring the possibility of using its limited stockpile of smallpox vaccines to protect Quebecers from the recent outbreak of the disease's cousin, monkeypox.
-
Quebec Liberal leader asks media consortium to reschedule English-language debate
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade made a plea to the English-language media consortium to reschedule its election debate, writing in a Friday letter that such debates are "paramount" to democracy.
Vancouver Island
-
2 people rescued, man still missing after boat capsizes on Vancouver Island
Two people were rescued and one man is still missing after a fishing boat capsized Thursday night in a remote region of Vancouver Island.
-
NEW
NEW | Funeral services held for decorated 100-year-old Canadian fighter ace
Funeral services were held Friday morning for Second World War fighter ace James "Stocky" Edwards in Courtenay, B.C.
-
Ounce of fentanyl found at Langford man's home during police raid: RCMP
West Shore RCMP say a man has been arrested on drug-trafficking charges after police received a tip about a potential drug dealer in Langford, B.C.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Crews on scene of fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business; air quality warning issued
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
P.E.I. to lift COVID-19 masking order in schools, daycares on Monday
Prince Edward Island is ending its pandemic-related mask mandates on Monday for K-12 schools, school buses, early learning centres and child-care facilities.
Northern Ontario
-
Much of northeast under severe thunderstorm watch, hail possible
Severe thunderstorms could develop Friday afternoon in communities across northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said.
-
Dozens of Northern cats need forever homes
Dozens of cats arrived in Barrie from Northern Ontario, hoping to be adopted by their forever families.
-
OPP investigates arson after multiple dump trucks destroyed
Provincial police are investigating an arson that destroyed multiple dump trucks at a Caledon business.
London
-
London police seize multiple firearms and ammunition during investigation
A 60-year-old London man is facing multiple charges after police seized several shotguns, ammunition, and brass knuckles during a search.
-
London police investigate 'suspicious' fire
London police have deemed a fire at Ark Aid Street Mission that caused an estimated $50,000 ‘suspicious.’
-
Sarnia Police Services Board announces new chief
The Sarnia Police Services Board has announced Derek Davis, current commander for the City of Burlington, will be taking over as chief of police.