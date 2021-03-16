SASKATOON -- Eighty-five per cent of Saskatoon businesses are now selling online, according to payments company Square.

That’s the highest rate in Canada and far exceeding the national average of 61 per cent.

The company also said in a news release that people in Saskatoon are only using cash for 11 per cent of purchases at local businesses – the lowest rate in the country.

Shoppers in Victoria use cash the most, during 31 per cent of purchases.

According to Square, 61 per cent of Canadian businesses are selling online, up from 41 per cent before the pandemic.

That’s a higher proportion than businesses in the United Kingdom, Untied States, Australia or Japan.