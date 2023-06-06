Saskatoon bakery sees business rise after hiring newcomers from Ukraine
A willingness to hire newcomers to Canada has brought new business to Nestor’s Bakery.
For 25-year-old Vlada Botomna, moving to Canada was a big adjustment but a necessary one.
Her English is limited, but she says she had to leave because of the Russian takeover of her city of Lysychansk in Eastern Ukraine. The city of about 100,000 is severely damaged she says.
Her parents are still in Ukraine but had to move from their home city. She misses them a lot.
“Yes, very much,” Botomna told CTV News. When asked if they are safe, she hesitates and answers “maybe,” while holding back tears. She says she does speak to her parents everyday.
She’s only been here a month, but quickly learned Nestor’s Bakery was hiring.
Oleg Kravesov who helped translate the interview with Botomna, has been here for five months and has good things to say about Saskatoon and colleagues at Nestor’s.
“It’s a very friendly community here. When I started the job Ukrainian women who worked here longer than me helped me,” Kravesov says.
He lives near the bakery and appreciates the chance to work with other Ukrainians, something Nestor’s owner Keith Jorgenson has been committed to since Ukrainians started arriving in Saskatoon last year.
“We hired one person from southern Ukraine then that lead to a couple from western Ukraine. We now have 13 Ukrainian nationals who work at the bakery,” he says.
With a labour shortage in the province, Jorgenson’s problems were solved thanks to the Ukrainian help.
“We did a large fundraiser selling 35,000 donuts in a couple weeks in the colour of the Ukrainian flag and our business and store has doubled since then,” he says.
Jorgenson has Ukrainian ancestry through his grandparents. He doesn’t speak Ukrainian, but says he’s learned the odd word. He enjoys seeing English staff using Ukrainian words, and vice-versa.
“Really pleased and kind of proud at how the dynamic has developed in the bakery. We have people who don’t speak any English and are tutored and translated by those who don’t and you’ll often see when they leave at the end of the day, give each other a hug,” he says.
Staff at Nestor’s generally make more than minimum wage, according to Jorgenson, who is committed to providing a living wage. He gets calls almost every day from Ukrainians looking for work.
Kravesov worked in Poland while waiting for his Canadian visa and says, he much prefers his job at the bakery.
“I worked in Poland for two months. It was very hard, 12 hours a day, five days a week. It was much harder than here and lower salary,” Kravesov says.
Botomna spoke mostly Russian, which is common in some parts of Ukraine, but now she is boycotting the Russian language, sticking to Ukrainian and of course English, which she is working hard to learn.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Sex harassment case involving Trudeau Foundation should be heard in N.L., lawyer says
The lawyer representing a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a former Northwest Territories premier says her client would likely have to end her lawsuit if a judge determines the trial should be moved to Quebec.
Travellers from 13 more countries now eligible to visit Canada without a visa
Canada is expanding the list of countries whose residents are eligible to visit this country without a travel visa.
Canadian military joined recent U.S. forum on UFOs; Pentagon trying to identify 'metallic' orbs
The Canadian military has confirmed it participated in a May 2023 forum for Five Eyes intelligence partners that was held by the director of the Pentagon's UFO research program.
Global News defends reporting in face of Han Dong lawsuit
Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment say in response to a lawsuit filed by Han Dong that their reporting about the Toronto MP was based on a detailed investigation involving multiple sources.
A killer rabbit, jousting bear and Robin Hood walk into a bar: Ancient manuscript reveals new details on medieval comedy
A rare manuscript detailing comedy shows and drinking songs from the 15th century revealed what medieval audiences found funny more than 500 years ago.
Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad
Andrea Fessler found out her third daughter didn't qualify for Canadian citizenship -- even though her two older daughters did -- when she arrived at the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong to register.
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
Regina
-
Trial for man accused of brother's death resumes, appears in court by video
The trial for the man accused of his brother’s death resumed on Tuesday morning, with the accused appearing in court by video.
-
Regina city councillor's decision to 'reply all' could result in reprimand
Regina city council will have a decision on its hands Wednesday, about whether a reprimand is needed for Coun. Andrew Stevens after he disclosed a confidential report.
-
More than 60 per cent of Sask. income support calls ignored, auditors report reveals
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services had more than 60 per cent of the more than 255,000 calls to its SIS phone line go unanswered over a six-month period, the province’s auditor says in her 2023 report.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigating abandoned home in connection with disappearance of woman in 2020
The search for a Manitoba woman reported missing three years ago has lead RCMP to an abandoned home in western Manitoba for an investigation.
-
'Something we need to prepare for': ECCC says warm summer expected in Winnipeg
The heat in the city of Winnipeg will moderate in the next few days, but Environment Canada says residents should expect a hot summer this year.
-
Manitoba Crown corporation explains departures of senior executives
Manitoba's Crown-owned vehicle insurance corporation offered more details Tuesday on recent turmoil that has seen the departure of senior executives and a big jump in the cost of technology upgrades.
Calgary
-
Man charged with arson in connection with Pearce Estate Park fire
After allegedly admitting to starting a fire in Pearce Estate Park in Calgary's southeast on Monday, a man now faces a charge of arson.
-
Survey finds high rate of workplace sexual harassment in Alberta, new online tool launched
A new survey finds that being sexually harassed at work can be a common and challenging occurrence, prompting one non-profit organization to create a new online resource for Alberta workers.
-
2 people critically injured in crash involving semi east of Calgary
Two people were sent to hospital after a crash on a rural highway east of Calgary on Monday.
Edmonton
-
EPS constable, former peace officers charged after 2020 custody death
An Edmonton Police Service constable and two former peace officers have been charged after a man died in a cell in 2020.
-
'We never give up': RCMP helicopter joins search for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River
An RCMP helicopter is assisting with the search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River nearly 48 hours ago.
-
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
Toronto
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Smoke from Ontario, Quebec wildfires lingering in Toronto
The air throughout the city of Toronto smelled of smoke on Tuesday and Canada's weather agency warns it could get worse before the week is over as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
'It's conquering the mountain, and I think the mountain is us': 24 Ontario women set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Since August 2022, a group of 24 women has been training — rain, sleet or shine — for the trip of a lifetime.
Ottawa
-
Air quality risk in Ottawa high as wildfire smoke blankets the city
A special air quality statement remains in effect for the National Capital Region because of wildfire smoke blowing across the region. Environment Canada's air quality health index is at its highest level of risk.
-
How to take care of yourself and your pets in smoky conditions
The wildfire smoke blanketing Ottawa can cause a variety of health problems for people and animals. Ottawa has already seen an crease in emergency room visits for respiratory issues as thick smoke hangs over the region.
-
Centennial Lake fire 'greatly suppressed', area mayor says; evacuation order still in effect
The wildfire burning at Centennial Lake, about 150 km west of Ottawa has been significantly reduced and is being held with a burnt area.
Vancouver
-
B.C. prepares for fire evacuations, displacements amid healthcare staffing crisis
The officials tasked with preparing for and responding to natural disasters in the province are bracing for widespread evacuations of B.C. communities amid tinder-dry conditions that are already prompting dire wildfire predictions.
-
Firefighters confiscate 88 propane tanks at Vanier Park encampment
A team of 16 firefighters and park rangers conducted what is being called a "tactical inspection" at the homeless camp in a wooded area of Vancouver's Vanier Park Tuesday.
-
Here's when and where campfire bans are coming into effect in B.C.
Campfire bans will come into effect Thursday for most of B.C. and remain in place until October, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Montreal
-
Quebec politicians pass bill that will give themselves a $30K raise
Quebec MNAs are about to get a significant pay raise. The National Assembly adopted Bill 24 on Tuesday afternoon, which will increase the politicians' base salaries by $30,000 per year.
-
'A situation that's unprecedented': Quebec confronted with more than 150 wildfires
As one Quebec city that had been threatened by wildfires lifted an evacuation order Tuesday, authorities turned their attention to communities in the northern and northwestern parts of the province where firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes.
-
Judge allows eviction of homeless encampment underneath Montreal highway
A Quebec judge has authorized the eviction of a homeless encampment underneath Montreal's Ville-Marie expressway to allow for repairs to the road to proceed after several delays.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire surges in size, forces rolling highway closures
An out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island surged in size Tuesday, covering more than a square kilometre and forcing intermittent closures of the only highway to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.
-
End of an era: BC Ferries closes Pacific Buffet
It's a sad day for British Columbians who enjoyed the unlimited food offerings provided by the BC Ferries Pacific Buffet.
-
Severely entangled humpback whale rescued off Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Video shows Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) staff leading the rescue of a severely entangled humpback whale off the coast of British Columbia last week.
Atlantic
-
Rain has helped Shelburne firefighting efforts, crews now hoping for a break in showers
Firefighters battling the 25,000-hectare Shelburne wildfire say the wet weather has helped crews directly attack the blaze, now they’re hoping for a break in the rain.
-
New N.S. Health website shares estimated ER wait times
A new website created by Nova Scotia’s health authority shares hourly estimated wait times for many emergency departments across the province.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Fox News should not be banned
Steve Murphy makes the case for keeping Fox News on Maritime screens.
Northern Ontario
-
Emergency orders expanded in northeast Ont. due to forest fires
While firefighters get more forest fires under control in northern Ontario, travel restrictions declared under an emergency order are being expanded in several communities.
-
Northern Ont. teen, 13, facing new sexual assault charge, 10 total
A 13-year-old male from Elliot Lake in northern Ontario has been charged with sexual assault again, bringing the total to 10, after another survivor came forward.
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | Londoners remember the Afzaal family
Marking the two year anniversary of the alleged terror attack that took the lives of four members of the same family, the board has announced an Anti-Islamophobia Strategy.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Muslim community seeks healing and safety amid lingering shadows of alleged terrorist attack
On this day in 2021, four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while they were out for a walk and struck by a vehicle, in an apparently deliberate attack.
-
Special air quality statement in effect for Forest City
As wildfires continue to burn in Northern Ontario and Quebec, a special air quality statement has been issued for London and neighbouring counties as of Tuesday evening.