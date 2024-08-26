Saskatchewan's largest First Nation approves $600M 'cows and plows' settlement

Saskatchewan’s largest First Nation says it has approved a settlement agreement with the federal government valued at $601.5 million.

In a news release on Saturday, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) said the historic agreement addresses the long standing “cows-and-plows” clause in Treaty 6 and unfulfilled promises made by Canada regarding agricultural support for the band.

The band says the settlement is one of the largest of its kind in Canadian history.

"This is a momentous day for Lac La Ronge Indian Band. The membership’s overwhelming support for the settlement demonstrates their commitment to securing a better future for our community,” Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said in the news release.

“We are pleased that Canada has finally recognized and acknowledged its failure to fulfill the obligations under Treaty 6, and this settlement is a critical step towards rectifying that historical wrong.”

The "cows and plows" clause in Treaty 6, which Lac La Ronge signed in 1889, was meant to push First Nations from a nomadic lifestyle centred on hunting to a more European-Canadian agriculture lifestyle of farming and raising livestock. The federal government promised to supply hand tools, farming equipment and seeds.

Many First Nations say the government didn't fulfill these promises, and in some cases people have had provincial benefits clawed back after receiving cows and plows compensation in recent years.

The LLRIB says the settlement came after receiving input from community members.

A community vote was held from Aug. 19 – 22, with in-person voting on Aug. 23 bringing a record turnout of ballots. It says 95 percent of voters were in favour of the agreement.

“This agreement represents a significant step toward justice and reconciliation for the members of our First Nation,” said Cook-Searson.

The band will now work to finalize the agreement with Ottawa, which is expected to take up to seven months.

LLRIB is one of the largest First Nation bands in Canada, with a total membership of close to 12,000 people.