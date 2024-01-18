Saskatchewan restricts needle exchange, axes harm reduction funding

The Saskatchewan government says it will no longer fund some harm reduction measures for illicit drug users and will place limits on needle exchange programs.

On Thursday, the province announced the end of provincial support for programs that provide a safe supply of pipes for inhaling drugs.

"Providing taxpayer-funded pipes for smoking illicit drugs and instructions for how to use them sends the wrong message to people who we want to help,” addictions Minister Tim McLeod said in a news release.

"Instead, the message coming from the health care system should be that there is hope for recovery, and there is help available through treatment," McLeod said.

The distribution of the pipes, intended to encourage individual use and prevent disease transmission, will no longer be funded by the Ministry of Health or the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Saskatchewan will also require needle exchanges to operate on an exchange basis, meaning used needles must be returned before more are provided.

The provincial government's release said the new rules will get back needles that can be "littered in communities" or improperly disposed of.

Many experts disagree with such restrictions, arguing that adding barriers to sterile needle access can lead to increased rates of blood-borne illness and HIV transmission.

Two key overdose prevention measures were left untouched by the Saskatchewan government.

The province said the distribution of free, life-saving naloxone kits will continue, and test strips for fentanyl and benzodiazepine contamination will still be available.

In announcing the changes, the province pointed to a Fall 2023 pledge to add 500 addiction treatment spaces to Saskatchewan's health care system.

The government also touted its new drug alert system that sends text message warnings when toxic batches of drugs are suspected to be in circulation.

Saskatchewan has some of the highest rates of HIV transmission in Canada, primarily driven by intravenous drug use.

