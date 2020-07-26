SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rattlers had a strong showing on Sunday, toppling the Niagara River Lions 96-79 during the first game of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Summer Series.

The Rattlers, which are defending champions of the 2019 CEBL Championship, led the way with Negus Wester-Chan in the series opener.

Wester-Chan netted 20 points, along with four rebounds and an assist. As well, Kemy Ossee added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the win.

The Rattlers are back in action on Tuesday, facing off against the Fraser Valley Bandits.The Rattlers have four more games in the round-robin. They finish off with a matchup against the Ottawa BlackJacks on Aug. 5.

The CEBL Summer Series is being played in St. Catharines, Ont. at the Meridian Centre.