SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic is honouring victims of Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique shooting through a memorial display in the school's lobby.

The memorial displays the photos of all 14 female victims with white roses placed around the framed photos. The display was put together by the Saskatchewan Polytechnic women in the trades and technology department. The department aims to provide forms of gender inclusion within a field predominately led by men.

A gunman entered Ecole Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989 and killed 14 women at the school before killing himself. The shooting was a targeted anti-feminist mass shooting.

Since then, Dec. 6 has been marked as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Brittaney Grimsdale, coordinator of the women in trades and technology program, says the memorial is a way of honouring women whose goals were taken away.

“It makes students more aware that this did happen,” she said.

A table was also set up near the memorial offering people the opportunity to grab anti-female violence pins while also reading up to date statistics on violence affecting women in Canada.

The memorial is being held at all polytechnic campuses across Saskatchewan from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7.