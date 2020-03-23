SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Laboratory Medicine Provincial Program has announced that it will be limiting routine testing at all outpatient laboratories in the province starting at 7 a.m. March 23.

In a news release posted to the SHAs website Sunday, the SHA said it would be limiting testing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The SHA added that it will be prioritizing its staff and resources for COVID-19 testing.

According to the SHA, laboratory testing exceptions will be made for pre-natal, cancer and transplant patients. In addition, tests identified as stat or urgent will be collected at outpatient laboratories.

The SHA is advising patients to contact their family physician directly to receive additional information about laboratory testing and appointment rescheduling.

A full list of tests listed as essential can be found on the SHA website.

https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Documents/2020/PSA-Lab-Outpatient-Essential-Tests-List-22-03-2020.pdf