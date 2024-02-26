SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatchewan father who killed toddler in police neglect case sentenced to 16 years

    Grief over toddler’s death
    Share

    A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.

    Kaij Brass of Prince Albert, Sask., was given about three year's credit for the time he has spent in pretrial custody.

    An agreed statement of facts said the man repeatedly hit 13-month-old Tanner Brass in 2022.

    Police officers who showed up at the family's home in the hours before the killing were found to have neglected their duty in not checking on the child.

    Court heard Kaij Brass and the boy's mother got into a dispute and Brass kicked her out of their home, causing the toddler to cry.

    Brass spanked then hit the toddler on the chest and head out of frustration.

