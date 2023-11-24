Sask. woman hopes billboards will lead to information about brother's death

A Saskatchewan woman is hoping a billboard campaign will help produce leads about her brother's suspicious death.

It has been eight months since Emilia Greyeyes brother’s body was found inside a dumpster in Saskatoon.

“We are just hoping and praying for some kind of answers and that is all we can do,” Greyeyes said.

On the evening of March 24, police found 54-year-old Aaron Gamble dead in an alley behind the 2300 block of 17th Street West.

Days later, police released video surveillance footage from earlier that night which showed three people approaching the dumpster where Gamble’s body was found and placing a “large container” inside.

Police have not said if they were able to identify the people in the video and no arrests have been made in connection to Gamble’s suspicious death.

The family put up billboards in hopes of finding the answers they have been looking for.

Greyeyes said it has been an extremely challenging and frustrating process and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

“Really nobody knows what it is that I am going through and I would not wish this on anybody,” Greyeyes said.

Greyeyes said she wants people to remember her brother for his kind heart and the long-lasting impact he left on the students he taught in First Nations communities.

“I’m doing my very best to cope and I am going to see this till the very end, I just want justice for my brother,” said Greyeyes.

Greyeyes said anyone with information should share it with the major crimes unit of Saskatoon Police Services and Crime Stoppers.

