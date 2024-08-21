Sask. woman dies in northern highway rollover

A 34-year-old woman from Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, lost her life in a rollover on Highway 905 on Tuesday.

Black Lake RCMP responded to the incident at approximately 5:30 p.m., located approximately 68 kilometers south of Points North Landing at mile marker 200.

The RCMP said a 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle that rolled was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified.

According to the RCMP, the driver and one other passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by air ambulance. A third passenger reported no physical injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident.

Points North Landing is about 840 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.