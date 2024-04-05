SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. woman arrested after another woman was stabbed

    police
    A 44-year-old Sask. woman was arrested and charged after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed shortly before 12 a.m. Friday.

    Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say officers were called to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South for a report of a stabbing where they located the victim suffering from a stab wound.

    She was transported to hospital with a non-life threatening wound, police said.

    The 44-year-old woman was found close by and was charged with assault with a weapon.

