Sask. woman arrested after another woman was stabbed

A 44-year-old Sask. woman was arrested and charged after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed shortly before 12 a.m. Friday.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say officers were called to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South for a report of a stabbing where they located the victim suffering from a stab wound.

She was transported to hospital with a non-life threatening wound, police said.

The 44-year-old woman was found close by and was charged with assault with a weapon.