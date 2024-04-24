SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. teen allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy tires in Saskatoon and Regina

    Saskatoon police believe similar crimes have occurred in Moose Jaw and other Saskatchewan communities. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Police Service) Saskatoon police believe similar crimes have occurred in Moose Jaw and other Saskatchewan communities. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Police Service)
    Share

    A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly using stolen credit cards and fraudulent identification to buy tires from car dealerships in Saskatoon and Regina.

    Saskatoon police received a tip from Regina police on Tuesday about the fraudulent purchases, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

    Investigators soon identified a suspect and located a U-Haul and storage locker in the 300 Block of Idylwyld Dr North with tires inside, police said.

    As a result, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the 800 Block of 45th Street West and charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

    “Following his arrest, search warrants were executed on the storage locker and U-Haul, resulting in 48 tires being recovered with an estimated value of $24,000,” police said.

    Saskatoon police believe similar crimes have occurred in Moose Jaw and other Saskatchewan communities.

    Police urge anyone who suspects they were a victim of this type of crime to contact local police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News