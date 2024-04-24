Sask. teen allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy tires in Saskatoon and Regina

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly using stolen credit cards and fraudulent identification to buy tires from car dealerships in Saskatoon and Regina.

Saskatoon police received a tip from Regina police on Tuesday about the fraudulent purchases, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Investigators soon identified a suspect and located a U-Haul and storage locker in the 300 Block of Idylwyld Dr North with tires inside, police said.

As a result, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the 800 Block of 45th Street West and charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

“Following his arrest, search warrants were executed on the storage locker and U-Haul, resulting in 48 tires being recovered with an estimated value of $24,000,” police said.

Saskatoon police believe similar crimes have occurred in Moose Jaw and other Saskatchewan communities.

Police urge anyone who suspects they were a victim of this type of crime to contact local police.